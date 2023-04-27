Last Minute Bets For 2023 NFL Draft

In just a few short hours, the wait will finally be over for the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of which QB camp you’re in, there’s nothing wrong with trying to make some cash on tonight’s festivities.

Path to the Draft stage. 👀 (via @espn) 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC 📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/QO24XHHd5v — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

Over the course of The Fan Midday Show on Draft Day we spoke with ESPN’s Doug Kezirian, NBC Sports’ Eric Froton, and SiriusXM’s Geoff Schwartz for their favorite wagers for the 1st Round.

During these interviews we discussed bets on:

who the Colts will take at #4

which offensive lineman will be taken first

which linebacker will be taken first

a team specific tight end bet

a long shot wager still available despite odds changing by the minute

where the most value is in tonight’s draft

We also took one final look at the available QB’s for the Colts and discussed which one would be the best fit for Shane Steichen and company.

Along with plenty of bets, Doug, Eric, and Geoff also talked about:

their final mock drafts and what went into them

projecting Will Levis as a starting QB

if it’s better to tank one more time for next year’s QB class than to take a QB this year

the likelihood the Titans trade up to #3 to get a QB

which position group they are most excited for outside of QB

