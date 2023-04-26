Indiana University Senior Point Guard Xavier Johnson Gets Extra Year of Eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University senior point guard Xavier Johnson has been granted an extra year of eligibility because the NCAA approved a medical hardship waiver for the 2022-23 season.

Johnson broke his foot against Kansas on December 17 and had to have surgery, which meant he had to miss the rest of the season. He started 11 games and averaged 10 points and 5 assists in those contests. Prior to the injury, Johnson had a season-high 23 points in a win at Xavier. Against North Carolina he scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. He also finished with 11 points and 11 assists against Arizona.

“We are very happy for Xavier and his family and can’t wait to have him be a key member of our program, next season. I know this year was challenging for him, but he brought a positive attitude every day and I believe he will bring a great deal to our team next season because of the adversity he has faced,” said IU Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson.

In 2021-22, Johnson earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after averaging 12 points per game and finishing third in the Big Ten in assists with five assists per game.

