Indianapolis Colts Players Talk Draft, the New Coach, and How to Improve

INDIANAPOLIS–With the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft coming up Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts are likely to pick a quarterback.

They won’t say who they’ll pick just yet, but Colts Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner said Wednesday there are things you look for.

“Obviously you look for all of the talent stuff, the intangibles, the leadership, etc. As well as that you also just want someone who loves football, loves studying it, and loves working. It’s also important to get good guys and good people in general,” said Turner.

The Colts have also been getting used to new Head Coach Shane Steichen.

“I would definitely say it’s very detailed to exactly how he wants it and how he demands it pretty much. The way we attack meetings, the way we study our plays, the way we’re in film. The way we even talk to him is just completely different,” said Colts Tight End Jelani Woods.

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye also spoke to the media Wednesday. He talked about ways he’d like to get better in his third year with the team.

“I think for me, my goal going into year two was just being more confident, being more productive, being more aggressive. I feel like I did that, but the one thing that just bit me in the butt last year was just injuries. For me, just trying to stay healthy. Last year was just a freak accident trying to turn and somebody stepped on my ankle. For me this year, just trying to make sure I stay healthy for the whole year – just finish out the season because it sucks when you are just on the sideline just watching your guys go to battle every single day and then you can’t do anything. For me, that’s my big thing this year,” said Paye.

The Colts have the fourth pick in the NFL Draft. In total, they have nine picks. The Draft begins Thursday at 8 pm.

The Colts went 4-12-1 in 2022.

