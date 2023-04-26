How To Listen to the 2023 Indy 500!

Calling all race fans!
Here’s how to listen to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Listen
To listen to the Indy 500, tune in to local stations 93.1 WIBC or 93.5/107.5 The Fan.
Click the “Listen Live” button on the page. See air times below.
- 5 a.m. – Race Day Morning Show
- 11 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Starts coverage
- 12:45 p.m. – Green Flag for the 107th running of the Indy 500
- 4-7 p.m. – Post-Race Show
All times in EST.
Enjoy the race, race fans!
