How To Listen to the 2023 Indy 500!

Calling all race fans!

Here’s how to listen to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Listen

To listen to the Indy 500, tune in to local stations 93.1 WIBC or 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Click the “Listen Live” button on the page. See air times below.

5 a.m. – Race Day Morning Show

11 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Starts coverage

12:45 p.m. – Green Flag for the 107th running of the Indy 500

4-7 p.m. – Post-Race Show

All times in EST.

Enjoy the race, race fans!