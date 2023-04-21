Is Will Levis To Indy Inevitable?

They say Vegas always knows. If that is true six days from now, then Will Levis will be the pick for the Indianapolis Colts at #4.

Over the last week the betting odds have been trending closer and closer to this outcome, and the rumors surrounding the Colts interest in Levis have been floating around this entire offseason.

Will Levis is the NEW favorite to be selected with the fourth overall pick (currently held by the Colts) 😳 Who do you think goes fourth? 👇 (Odds via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/liVb7DGAEu — In The Zone (@nflinthezone_) April 15, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah on the Colts at 4: “There’s a lot of people in the league that you talk to — GMs and HCs — that feel like Will Levis is a good fit. The stuff he can do, athletically, is intriguing when you think about Shane Steichen and his work w/ Jalen Hurts and Herbert…” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 20, 2023

It should be noted though, that none of those rumors have come directly from Chris Ballard and Co. at West 56th Street. If you’re in an anybody but Levis boat, that’s the only hope you can cling to. That it’s all smoke. That people are lying. That nobody could possibly know because it didn’t come from the Colts.

Chris Ballard is not a liar. He may skate around questions, but he is not the type to outwardly lie. But he also hasn’t come out and said the Colts are absoultely not taking Levis.

And why would he? He’s not only playing poker against the media. He’s also playing against the rest of the league and revealing his hand when at #4 is foolish at best, stupid at worst. Neither of which describe Chris Ballard as a general manager.

Part of me thinks Chris Ballard is referencing the Will Levis buzz w this quote: “There’s always this assumption that we’ve targeted one player. This is the main assumption right now that we have targeted one guy to go get. I don’t know if that’s an accurate assumption (more) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 21, 2023

That being said, with six days to go until the draft we are starting to leave “lying season” and transition into “decision time”.

What’s the significance of that? Let me explain.

During “lying season”, if I get a push notification from Adam Schefter (for example) I might not take it as set in stone fact because there is so much time between the combine and the NFL Draft.

When “decision time” arrives, and the NFL Draft is just a few days away, that same notification from Schefter starts to become gospel. The “lies” start to turn into legitimate “leaks”.

Vegas oddsmakers and draft experts alike are starting to aggressively push Will Levis to Indy. Is it still lying season or is it decision time?

For the sake of argument and time, let’s say Levis to Indy is a decision time fact. Let’s say the Kentucky product to the Hoosier state is inevitable.

Are the Colts doomed? Or is this the perfect marriage between prospect and franchise?

Friday on The Fan Midday Show the talented Dane Brugler, NFL Draft Analyst and author of The Beast for The Athletic, joined the show to try to provide Colts fans clarity.

Over the course of our chat Dane spoke on:

what he’s hearing the Colts will do in Round 1

why some are anti-Will Levis and if the hate is unwarranted

if Will Levis can be a franchise QB

how much the lack of talent around him at Kentucky should factor in evaluating Will Levis

how much the star studded talent at Ohio State should factor in evaluating CJ Stroud

the importance of surrounding any QB in this class with as many weapons as possible

