Is Will Levis the Quarterback the Colts Want?

Back at the combine, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard stressed to national and local media that he feels like the Colts will get their guy with the fourth overall pick. Additionally, Ballard said that you must have the conviction to move up to get a player, and they weren’t there yet with any of the quarterback prospects.

Fast forward to now, where we are a week away from the NFL Draft and there is still question marks surrounding who the Colts like the most. Hats off to the front office and everyone in the Colts complex for keeping it tight lipped, but is that because the guy they want is the guy that’s being overlooked?

Colts’ fans have taken a strong stance on Will Levis NOT being the quarterback selected even if the unanimous second quarterback prospect in C.J. Stroud is on the board.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm on Will Levis.

“I think when you look back you realize there’s things that worked against him last season. (The talent around him, the play calling situation, and the injuries he suffered.) You kind of just realize there’s more there than what we saw. The 2021 tape, in my opinion was a lot more revealing. I think the toughness factor is something that Chris Ballard is going to value. I could see him loving Levis’ toughness, confidence, and his arm strength. You can’t discount he’s a big well-built athlete too and sort of Sam Ehlinger with more passing prowess in terms of body size. I just have a feeling that they’re not going to move up from four and let the draft come to them. If the no quarterback thing happens at two, that may benefit them quite well.” Stated Edholm.

Other Topics That Edholm Discussed with Brian and Jimmy:

On Thursday, April 27th it seems incredibly likely that Bryce Young will be announced as the first overall pick. In the leading days, we should be able to piece together who the Texans will select at two, if the Cardinals will trade out of the third spot, and which quarterback prospects will be available for Ballard and Shane Steichen to select from.

