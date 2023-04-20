Shaq Leonard: I’m Feeling Way More Confident and Explosive

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is looking forward to “turning the page.”

Speaking for the first time since the end of last season Wednesday, Leonard said he is seeing progress in his recovery from back surgery and is feeling better than he did at any point last year. He said he is “feeling way more confident, way more power, way more explosive” and is optimistic of what the future holds.

Leonard was limited to just 74 defensive snaps across three games in 2022 after dealing with back and calf issues, a broken nose and a concussion.

Leonard was asked Wednesday if he considered retiring.

“Nah. It was year 3 for me when I had a concussion that question came up. It kind of got blown out of proportion with my answer, so I’m just going to say no retirement never came across my mind,” said Leonard.

Leonard was placed on injured reserve on November 12, 2022. The Colts finished last season 4-12-1.

The NFL Draft is Thursday April 27. The Colts have the fourth overall pick in the first round.

