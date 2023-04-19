Will the Texans Actually Pass on Quarterback at #2?

Since late last week there has been a lot of speculation surround an AFC South rival of the Indianapolis Colts in the Houston Texans not wanting any quarterback out of this class with their second overall pick besides Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Earlier this week, their general manager Nick Caserio revealed in a press conference that the franchise is open to offers and listening to all calls on the second overall pick.

KRPC and iHeart Radio’s Aaron Wilson joined the Fan Midday Show with Will Haskett and Jimmy Cook to provide the insight knowledge on those two subjects. Additionally, Aaron discussed:

What he thinks the Indianapolis Colts will do come draft night

Is Hendon Hooker the guy the Texans want to target?

Do they have any interest in Anthony Richardson?

