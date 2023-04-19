Are The Negative C.J. Stroud Rumors Coming From Inside Ohio State’s Building?

Ohio State C.J. Stroud has been at the top of NFL Draft boards for months. But now, a little over a week away from the draft itself, Stroud’s stock is seemingly dropping. Why? No one knows for sure. Draft talk exhaustion perhaps. The need to try and elevate other draftees around him? Maybe. One story that is seemingly bubbling to the surface this week is that Stroud has pushed back in some interviews with potential NFL suitors, questioning coaching decisions. Rumors of being “un-coachable” are also prevalent. But where else would those rumblings be coming from except from Ohio State?

Surely, a prominent university wouldn’t besmirch it’s highly-touted quarterback right before the draft. What kind of message would that send to not only NFL teams but to Stroud and future Buckeye football players?

It’s one of the many questions we asked ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder on Wednesday morning. Why would Stroud’s stock all of a sudden take a hit when he’s been neck and neck with Bryce Young for months? Who would the Colts be interested in when it comes to Shane Steichen’s development skills and what other positions need to be a focal point in this draft?

