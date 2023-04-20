Win a VIP tour with JMV at the Mecum Auction!

Listen Live
Published on April 20, 2023

Mecum Auctions is bringing 3,500 cars for one of their largest car collector auctions in Indianapolis!

📅  May 12-20th

 📍  Indiana State Fairgrounds

Five lucky listeners plus their guests (10 winners) will win an exclusive VIP experience hosted by The Fan’s JMV and Mecum’s John Kraman, including a private all-access tour of the auction followed by a Q&A.  *Winners will receive, two guest badges to attend the full auction, and a premium swag bag.

 

More Info 👉 https://www.mecum.com/

 

⬇ REGISTER TO WIN ⬇

 

 

