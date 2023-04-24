Listen Live
Win GMR Grand Prix Tickets By Listening To Kevin & Query This Week!

Published on April 24, 2023

Listen to Kevin and Query weekdays from 7am to 10am and call in to the Pop Quiz at 9:30am for your chance to win a Signature Jiffy Lube Oil Service and  2 tickets to the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

