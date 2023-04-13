Will The Colts Trade Up To Third Overall?

The Colts currently own the 4th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but will that be high enough to ensure they get their guy?

Of course, the Colts had an opportunity to trade up to the first overall pick, since the Chicago Bears were initially in that slot and already have their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. Instead, it was the Carolina Panthers who leapfrogged up to #1 overall, and now have complete control to draft whomever they want. The Colts seem content to sit where they are, but there is always the chance that they could change their minds.

Right now, the Arizona Cardinals are sitting at #3, and have no need to draft a QB with Kyler Murray still under center. While there is always a chance that the Cardinals will stand pat and take the best non-QB available, there is a high probability they will instead send that pick to a QB-needy team.

Perhaps the Colts simply don’t believe that there is enough separating the consensus top 4 quarterbacks and are fine to take whoever falls to them at #4. If that is what happens, it is widely believed that they will end up with Will Levis from Kentucky. If, however, the Colts have decided that Anthony Richardson is their man, or if they believe the rumors that C.J Stroud or Bryce Young may not be off the board when the third pick comes along, a move up could worth exploring.

JMV spoke to Colts play-by-play announcer Matt Taylor, as well as Mike Chappell from CBS4 and FOX59 during Thursdays show. JMV asked both about the upcoming NFL Draft, and what the Colts could be preparing to do!

Listen to those conversations, and more, below!