What’s True and What Isn’t When It Comes To Will Levis?

There may be no player getting more daily scrutiny about his NFL potential than Kentucky QB Will Levis. He’s projected to be one of the top-4 quarterbacks drafted but when it comes to those projections he seems to be fourth on most lists, even fifth in some cases behind Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Levis has an unquestionable cannon for an arm, he’s a beastly 6-4 and 232 pounds but the questions seem to come when it pertains to his football mind and personality. Is he just quirky? Is he too confident? Is he a jerk?

For more on Levis and the man he truly is, we spoke with long-time Kentucky Wildcats sideline reporter Dick Gabriel, who told us about the expectations when Levis first arrived, his skyrocketing draft stock, how he is with teammates and media, handles criticism and a whole lot more.

