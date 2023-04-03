Mock Draft Monday: Colts Take A QB At #4, But Are They Settling?

We’ve flipped the calendar to April which means warmer weather, flowers starting to bloom, baseball getting underway and most importantly, the NFL Draft at the end of the month. It’s the most important draft for the Indianapolis Colts since they drafted Andrew Luck with the top pick in 2012. Eleven years after the Colts drafted Luck, they’ll be hoping to find their next franchise quarterback.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis are the top four quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Who will be available for the Colts when their selection comes at No. 4 is anyone’s guess. Odds seem to be that Young and Stroud will be off the board and the Colts will take either Richardson or Levis. Both are considered more of a project than NFL-ready guys like Young and Stroud, who are expected to go in the first two picks.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, the guys welcomed ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller for his analysis ahead of what the Colts could do. He laid out what he likes and doesn’t like about each prospect, why Richardson and Levis are both intriguing but risky prospects and if he thinks there’s any chance a quarterback-needy team would forgo drafting a QB with their first-round pick and take a potential generational defensive talent like Will Anderson. Of course, the guys didn’t let Matt off the hook before he revealed who he sees the Colts taking at 4 and the reasoning behind it.

