Former IU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Knight in Hospital with Illness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Former Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight was admitted to a hospital Friday night with what is being called an “acute illness.”

That’s according to a message that was sent out to prominent alumni of the basketball program. The message also said his family “hopes to have him back home soon.”

Knight coached Indiana for 29 years, leading the Hoosiers to 11 Big Ten championships, 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and three national championships (1976, 1981 and 1987).

Knight was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991. He’s been back in Bloomington over the last few years and has attended several practices in the two seasons that Mike Woodson has been the head men’s basketball coach at IU.

He also coached at Texas Tech and Army.

In February 2020, he returned to Indiana for a reunion with his former players at Assembly Hall during a game against Purdue.

