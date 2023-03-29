Could The Colts Bypass Quarterback Altogether In This Year’s Draft?

The prevailing notion surrounding the Indianapolis Colts heading into this year’s draft is that they would finally address the quarterback situation.

It would make sense; after years of signing veterans on short-term deals, the Colts finally have a high enough draft pick to get one of the top young passers and slowly develop him. Many mock drafts have the Colts selecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the 4th pick.

The news that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has requested a trade added another layer to the situation, as the Colts are seen as a potential landing spot for the former league MVP. Even with the massive contract he would be wanting, and the capital required to make the move in the first place, the desire to finally stop the QB carousel the franchise has been on would be enticing for many.

However, could the Colts shock both fans and pundits by not taking a quarterback at all?

It certainly isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Colts GM Chris Ballard is well known for his love of trading back and amassing more draft picks to work with. There are also concerns about Levis’ prospects in the league, following his inconsistent final year with the Wildcats. The Colts do have veteran Gardner Minshew on the roster, and even if they do draft Levis or another quarterback, Minshew is expected to start Week 1 under center.

Perhaps instead they will take the best defensive player available, and attempt to grab Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the later rounds? Or maybe, they don’t address QB at all, and kick the can down the road to next year’s draft class, which is considered to be much stronger at the quarterback position. We might not know what they plan on doing until that Thursday night in April.

