David Malukas Excited for Second Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by briefly recapping last year’s race from Texas Motor Speedway, highlighting some notes they have ahead of the race this weekend, and debate as to why they decided on a noon green flag on Sunday.

In the first hour of the show, second year driver from Dale Coyne Racing in David Malukas joins Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee on Trackside to highlight how he thought he performed at St. Pete in the first race of the season, what he remembers from racing at Texas Motor Speedway last year, how Texas Motor Speedway’s track compares to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s track, and which race he enjoyed racing in the most last year.

Later, Curt and Kevin close the hour with the big news of IndyCar and NTT coming together for their second contract to continue being the title sponsor of the IndyCar Series. They also discuss the benefits of having NTT as the presenting sponsor of the series outside of stability.

Hour number two consists of Kevin and Curt shifting their conversation to the quickly approaching Indianapolis 500 to discuss some potential drivers that could enter to add to the field of 33 that are already on the entry list and how they would feel if there were 35 participants in the greatest spectacle in racing.