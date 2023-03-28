Would Lamar Jackson Be Worth It?

Since his bombshell tweet publicly announcing that he has requested a trade, the news has been all about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

For some, the opportunity to potentially get a former league MVP, who continuously makes plays that almost no other player could, is a no brainer. For others, Jacksons style of play, which while exciting, does invite more contact, as well as his apparent shortcomings as a pure passer and his playoff record up to this point, are cause for hesitation.

Indeed, while Jacksons 2019 MVP season was a revelation, since that year his numbers have continued to drop. The past two seasons, Jackson has thrown for 33 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while only playing in 24 games total. In fact, Jackson has only ever played one full slate of games, which was his rookie season when he was only coming into the game in special packages.

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay also may have stamped out some of the furor over Jackson with his comments on guaranteed contracts, which he made clear he does not support. Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson received from the Browns, or at the very least, something like it. Irsay has also made clear his desire for the Colts to “grow their own” when it comes to the QB position, and for them to surround that player with as much talent as their rookie contract allows.

