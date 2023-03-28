Final Four Florida Atlantic Head Coach Dusty May Joined JMV

Listen Live
Published on March 28, 2023

Final Four Florida Atlantic Head Coach Dusty May Joins The Ride With JMV

Florida Atlantic Head Coach Dusty May joined The Ride With JMV to discuss his team’s Cinderella–esque run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament and the school’s first ever appearance. While Dusty was on the line, him and JMV discussed in detail:

  • Florida Atlantics win against Kansas State in the Sweet 16, and what led to them upsetting the 3 seed Wildcats.
  • How unflappable his team has been in clutch situations during the entire tournament.
  • Previewing the Owls matchup against San Diego State.

To listen to the full outstanding interview with Final Four Florida Atlantic Head Coach Dusty May, click the link below and be sure to listen to The Ride With JMV every weekday morning from 3PM – 6PM on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

