IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who’s Now Headed to the Elite 8

NEW YORK–The Florida Atlantic Owl men’s basketball team is moving on to the Elite 8. They beat Tennessee 62-55 in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.

The coach of the Owls, Dusty May, was a student manager under Bob Knight at Indiana University from 1996 to 2000. He also graduated from Eastern Greene High School in 1995.

May says his team is “battle-tested” and his players “really believe in what we do.”

Florida Atlantic plays Kent State Saturday night at 6:09 pm for the chance to go to the Final Four.

