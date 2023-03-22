What’s Next For The Colts This Offseason?

As we inch closer and closer to next month’s NFL Draft, speculation continues to swirl around what the Indianapolis Colts roster will look like by the time they are on the clock with the fourth overall selection.

Last week, we learned that the Mustachioed Maestro Gardner Minshew is a member of the Colts on a one year deal. In all likelihood, Minshew will be the starter Week 1. Of course, who is to say that the rookie QB the Colts (potentially) draft won’t impress so much between now and September that they earn that job.

The #Colts are giving QB Gardner Minshew 3.5M fully guaranteed on a 1-year deal that can be worth up to $5.5M, source said. There are low thresholds on the very reachable incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

They’ve also added a veteran playmaker at WR in Isaiah McKenzie with (hopefully) more still to come in that department.

We have signed WR Isaiah McKenzie. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 22, 2023

Plus, they’ve brought in Samson Ebukam from San Francisco with the intention of making a massive impact defensively.

Colts signing DE Samson Ebukam to a 3-year, $27 million deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/TvcMJhnH9k — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023

Oh, and we can’t forget the sticker shock (but needed) move of locking down the future at kicker by bringing in Matt Gay, one of the most accurate kickers in the league right now.

Colts are signing Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5M deal, per @TomPelissero It’s the biggest deal for a kicker in free agency 💰 pic.twitter.com/f60bGRiZ5r — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2023

That still leaves plenty of cap space for the Colts to play with, but it remains to be seen if Indy will pull the trigger on another big signing or if they will stand pat until the Draft.

For some clarification on what the rest of free agency holds for the Colts, and where expectations should be for the 2023 NFL Draft, The Fan Midday Show turned to the play by play voice of the Colts Matt Taylor.

Over the course of our conversation Matt spoke about:

What the scouting reports says about new WR Isaiah McKenzie

Which position group he feels the team might attack early in the NFL Draft

How much interaction and what he has learned from new head coach Shane Steichen and his staff

What the Colts defense will look like without Stephon Gilmore

How he’s preparing from a scouting perspective for what the Colts might do with the 4th Pick

