Ryan Hunter-Reay Explains Decision to Sign with Dreyer & Reinbold

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by briefly recapping the 12 Hour Sebring race from last week, the news of Ryan Hunter-Reay signing with Dreyer Reinbold to run in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, debate some other teams that could enter one more car to get up to 34 entrants, and highlight some of the rookie testing at Texas Motor Speedway.

In the second hour of the show, a pair of drivers. The first driver that joined the program was 2014 Indianapolis 500 champion and 2012 IndyCar Series champion in Ryan Hunter-Reay to explain how this deal with Dreyer & Reinbold came to fruition, why he needed to take last season off, what stood out to him in his visit with Dreyer & Reinbold that led to him joining their team, and how he plans to put himself in the best position to capture his second checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The second driver that joined the program tonight is one of the developmental drivers for Chip Ganassi Racing in Kyffin Simpson. He explains the emotions he had finishing on the podium for the Sebring race last week, what it was like working with Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, and how he balances setting up his car the way he likes it along with the feedback from McLaughlin and Newgarden to improve his ability to get the most out of the car.