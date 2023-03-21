Colts Add Veteran Talent As Questions About QB Continue

The Colts added some veteran help for whomever is taking snaps under center for them in the 2023 NFL Season.

It was announced Tuesday that the team was signing former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 before joining Buffalo in 2018, posted 42 receptions for 423 yards and 1 touchdown in 2022. The move is far from a splash move, but it does provide good depth at a position of need for the team.

The question remains however; who will be throwing to McKenzie next year?

Could it be Gardner Minshew, who the Colts just signed to a 1-year deal? Or maybe whichever rookie quarterback the Colts take at #4 in the upcoming draft? Or maybe, it could be former league MVP Lamar Jackson, who seems to be on his way out of Baltimore over a contract dispute. That move would certainly qualify as a splash move, but it also would come with a heavy cost that may prove to be too much for Colts GM Chris Ballard.

JMV spoke to ESPN's Stephen Holder about the McKenzie signing, what's going on with Lamar Jackson, and if there is a chance the Colts pursue him.