Season Ends for Indiana Hoosier Women’s Basketball Team with Loss to Miami

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Monday night 70-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Indiana finishes the year with a record of 28-4. They also won their first Big Ten Title since 1983 this season and earned a #1 seed for the first time in the history of the program.

Miami raced out to a 14-4 lead and led 41-29 at the half. Indiana came back to tie the game at 68, but then Miami’s Destiny Harden made the game-winning jumper with three seconds left.

“They came out. We knew they were physical. They got up in us. They made us uncomfortable. I didn’t think we looked like we had any good rhythm, pace, or flow to what we were trying to do offensively,” said Indiana head women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.

It is the final game of Hoosier guard Grace Berger’s career. She finished with 17 points in the loss. Berger finishes her career 6th all-time in scoring (1,841), passing Rachelle Bostic (1981-84) and Cindy Bumgarner (1985-88). Berger also dished out six assists, finishing her career second all-time in program history with 573.

“Obviously I’m upset with this being my last game with Grace. I just hate that it has to end like this for her,” said Hoosier forward McKenzie Holmes. Holmes led Indiana in scoring and rebounding with 22 points and 9 boards.

Miami is 21-12. They play Villanova in the Sweet 16 this Friday at 2:30 pm.

