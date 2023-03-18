Fairleigh Dickinson Ends Purdue’s Season, Becomes 2nd Ever 16 Seed to Beat a 1 Seed

COLUMBUS–The season is over for the Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team. They became the second-ever #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights beat the Boilermakers 63-58.
The Knights have the shortest roster — with an average height of 6-foot-1 — in Division I college basketball, and were facing Zach Edey, Purdue’s 7-foot-4, All-American center. Edey had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Purdue struggled from the three-point line. They only made 5 of 26 three-point shots (19.2%). They also had 16 turnovers.
Entering Friday, 16-seeds were 1-150 in the opening round.
Purdue finishes the season with a record of 29-6. They won both the Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championships.
