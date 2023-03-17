Pacers Show Their Potential In Win Over Bucks

This season has been full of ups and downs for the Indiana Pacers.

What began with many picking them to be a sure-fire lottery team, transformed in December when the team began ripping off wins over some of the better teams in the league. However, when All-Star Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in early January, the losses began to stack up, and the hope of a surprise playoff run began to dwindle.

Despite the bumps in the road, however, last nights win over the Milwaukee Bucks showed just how much potential this team has.

With Haliburton, rookie Bennedict Mathurin, and Chris Duarte all out with injuries, the Pacers managed to upset the Bucks, 139-123. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 24 and 22 points respectively, while Myles Turner added 11 points and 8 rebounds. While the Pacers may not be able to make a playoff push this season, the win showed they can hang with anyone in the league, even when they aren’t at full strength.

List to JMV’s conversation with Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana, and more, below!