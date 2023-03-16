Indiana, Purdue Begin Their NCAA Tournament Runs Tomorrow

The NCAA Tournament has finally begun, as the first games in the Round of 64 got underway.

For the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers, they will have to wait to begin their runs until tomorrow. The Boilermakers, a #3 seed, are primed to take on Farleigh Dickinson at 6:50 pm after the latter won their play in game over Texas Southern. Indiana, meanwhile, will be taking on Kent State at 9:55. Indiana and Purdue are both favored in their matchups. Should Indiana win, they will face the winner of the Miami-Drake game, while Purdue will await the victor of the contest between Memphis and Florida Atlantic.

JMV spoke to both Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com and Rob Blackman from the Purdue Radio Network. Listen to their thoughts on IU and Purdue, respectively, as well as more below!