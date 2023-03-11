Penn State Beats Indiana in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Plays Purdue for Championship

CHICAGO–For the second time this season, the Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team. They defeated the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round Saturday afternoon 77-73.

The other victory was back on January 11 when Penn State routed Indiana 85-66.

Despite the Hoosiers jumping out to a 12-6 lead early, Penn State went on a 13-0 run to take the lead and the momentum. They led by eight points at half.

Their largest lead of the game was when they led Indiana by 15 at 72-57 with 2:05 left in the game. Indiana stormed back late to cut the deficit to three, but a three-point try by Jalen Hood-Schifino was off the mark with two seconds to play.

Jalen Pickett led by Penn State with 28 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Jackson-Davis moved into third on Indiana’s all-time scoring list.

Indiana’s men’s basketball program has still never won a Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Earlier in the day, Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Title Game. They will play Penn State Sunday afternoon at 3:30.

