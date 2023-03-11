Indy Eleven Captain Sebastian Guenzatti Previews Match Against Former Team

(00:00-03:57) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday, but it’s a gameday edition of Soccer Saturday this go around! Rake opens the show by sharing a couple factoids ahead of the Indy Eleven’s match tonight against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, previews the conversations he will have with today’s guests, and shares a live soccer score update in the Liverpool/Bournemouth match.

(06:59-18:17) – Indy Eleven Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven makes his traditional appearance during the second segment of the program with the season officially in full swing to explain the excitement he has going into the first match of the season, what Cam Lindley is going to bring to the team with his return to Indianapolis, and what he expects to see tonight from Tampa Bay.

(21:17-35:41) – Voice of the USL Championship in Mike Watts joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday this week to preview the start of the USL Championship season this weekend, how he feels about the Indy Eleven match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies tonight with Sebastian Guenzatti taking on the team he played for a season ago, and if Louisville City is still the top team in the Eastern Conference still or is there a new favorite.

(38:42-45:56) – Newly named Indy Eleven team captain Sebastian Guenzatti joins Greg Rakestraw this week on the show to express his emotions on being tabbed as the captain in his first season with the Indy Eleven, what his reaction was to find out that he would open the season against his former team, if he’s contributing to the Tampa Bay scouting report, and if he thinks this Indy Eleven team can be a championship contender.

(48:56-56:49) – Rake closes out today show by highlighting the matches from earlier in the week from the Champions League, reading off some comments on the Brickyard Battalion Facebook page regarding what kind of expectations fans have for the Indy Eleven this season, and thanking the people for making this week’s show possible.