Which Version Of Indiana Will We Get In Big Ten, NCAA Tournament?

When trying to describe the 2022-23 Indiana Hoosiers it’s hard not to say things like inconsistent, up and down, or unpredictable. Fortunately for these Hoosiers, their story is not over.

A matchup with Maryland awaits this evening in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. With it brings an opportunity to not only get hot at the right time, but also get one step closer to capturing the Big Ten Tournament Title heading into Selection Sunday.

If they stumble tonight, not all hope is lost. After all, they are still likely be a four or five seed next week. Depending on the draw, and with the talent they have on the roster, maybe a deep run shouldn’t be taken off the table.

Unfortunately, there lies the problem with analyzing this version of Indiana.

They have one of the top players in the country in Trayce Jackson-Davis and an electric talent in Jalen Hood-Schifino who frequently shows why he’ll likely be in the NBA this time next year. They sit at 21-10 on the year, finished third in the Big Ten during the regular season and only have two losses outside of Quad 1.

One should be able to observe those accomplishments and, with some level of confidence, have an answer for what to expect from them in March.

Yet unless you have strong bias in the situation, it’s impossible to know which Indiana we will see over the next few weeks (or however long their season lasts).

We talked earlier about describing the 2022-23 Indiana Hoosiers. As for me? I’d say imperfect.

But in a year with no clear and obvious choice to climb college basketball’s highest peak, imperfect Indiana is as good a choice as any. It’s a thrill ride that keeps you longing for what will happen next. The good news? We don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

