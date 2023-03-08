With The NFL Combine Done, Where Does Colts’ QB Plan Stand?

The NFL Combine is officially behind us, and the march for what the Colts will do at quarterback continues. Of course, we still have individual pro days and plenty of smokescreen to go through, but that doesn’t change the amount of pressure on the Colts front office to get it right this offseason.

Will they go the route of Alabama’s Bryce Young? He’s arguably the most polished, NFL-ready prospect, but a lot of people point to his size as a liability for his career long-term.

“The Indianapolis Colts and Chris Ballard must trade up to No. 1 overall and get Bryce Young.”@AdamSchein thinks this a no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/eD50guKOm6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 2, 2023

Perhaps Ohio State’s CJ Stroud has put together enough evidence, both from his performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff and from the NFL Combine, that he will draw the selection from the Colts.

Then there’s Anthony Richardson of Florida. An absolute beast that completely stole the show at the NFL Combine. Though there is still the concern about his accuracy and whether that can be fixed by the right coaching staff.

Anthony Richardson FLOATED😱😳 He just set the QB Combine record with a 40.5” vertical jump. 📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network 📱: Stream on NFL+pic.twitter.com/CND7ggEOtk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2023

Plus, we can’t forget about Kentucky’s Will Levis who has strong measurables and a cannon of an arm but didn’t take care of the football all that well with the Wildcats and often made head-scratching decisions.

To get our bearings on this choice overload that the Colts face, The Fan Midday Show turned to an expert with 18 years of experience as an NFL scout and the current Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Jim Nagy.

Over the course of our conversation, Jim spoke with us about:

what impressed him the most at the NFL Combine

which prospects stood out to him and improved their draft stock the most

which QB he feels will be the best in the class

if the size of Bryce Young is a legitimate issue

the pros and cons of CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson

which QB might be the steal of the NFL Draft

Check out our full conversation with Jim Nagy below