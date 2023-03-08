Are The Colts Safe To Stay At #4 In The Draft?

The Colts need a quarterback. That’s like saying water is wet. They own the fourth overall pick and pretty much every mock draft under the sun has the Colts moving up in order to draft their future man under center.

Whether its Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, the consensus seems to be that the Colts will draft one of them when they are on the clock in April. But will they have to move up to draft one of them? While some believe quarterbacks could go 1-2-3 in the draft, others aren’t so sure, like ESPN draft expert Matt Miller, who thinks the Colts could be just fine staying at No. 4 and still get a QB at the top of their board.

Miller joined Kevin & Query on Wednesday’s show to discuss the talk about all four of the top quarterbacks after the combine. He talked about why Young and Stroud would be top picks in any draft class and why he’s a little more cautious with the likes of Levis and Richardson. He also talked about the great unknown in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker as well as in-state prospects Michael Mayer and Aidan O’Connell.

