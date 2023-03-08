Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin Recap Marcus Ericsson’s Winning in St. Petersburg

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the first race of the season where Marcus Ericsson captured the checkered flag for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, who some of the biggest winners were from the race outside of the obvious, and the situation between Scott McLaughlin and Romain Grosjean.

Later in the first hour, Kevin and Curt answer some Twitter questions from viewers of the race and extend their condolences to the family of a friend that they lost since last week’s show in former Pacers Public Relations Director David Benner.

Hour number two started off Kevin and Curt answering some more Twitter questions with the main topic of discussion coming from Andrew’s question pertaining to whether 27 cars is too much for the race in St. Petersburg. Later, they break down what happened to Andretti Autosport on Sunday afternoon and dive into some of the biggest risers from where the driver started to where the driver finished.