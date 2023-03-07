How Can Trayce Jackson-Davis Lead IU to Tournament Success?

Once his career is all said and done at Indiana University, Trayce Jackson-Davis will statistically go down as one of the best players to wear the crimson and cream for the Hoosiers.
- Most blocks in program history
- Most rebounds in program history
- Recorded the third triple-double in program history
- Set Assembly Hall record for points in a game with 43 over Marshall (11/27/21)
- First player with 2,000+ points, 1,100+ rebounds, and 200+ blocks
- Will most likely finish third all-time scoring (245 points from second)
TJD joined Dane Fife and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show Tuesday afternoon to explain what led to his domination once the conference season started. Some other topics that Trayce touched on during his conversation were:
- What makes Jalen Hood-Schifino so good as a freshman
- His message to the young players that haven’t experienced tournament basketball
- How the team can win the Big Ten Tournament and make a NCAA Tournament run
During their conversation, Trayce Jackson-Davis was tabbed as the following:
- Unanimous All-Conference First Team (media and coaches)
- Big Ten All-Defensive Team
To listen to Jimmy Cook and Dane Fife’s full conversation with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.
