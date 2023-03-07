How Can Trayce Jackson-Davis Lead IU to Tournament Success?

Once his career is all said and done at Indiana University, Trayce Jackson-Davis will statistically go down as one of the best players to wear the crimson and cream for the Hoosiers.

Most blocks in program history

Most rebounds in program history

Recorded the third triple-double in program history

Set Assembly Hall record for points in a game with 43 over Marshall (11/27/21)

First player with 2,000+ points, 1,100+ rebounds, and 200+ blocks

Will most likely finish third all-time scoring (245 points from second)

TJD joined Dane Fife and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show Tuesday afternoon to explain what led to his domination once the conference season started. Some other topics that Trayce touched on during his conversation were:

What makes Jalen Hood-Schifino so good as a freshman

His message to the young players that haven’t experienced tournament basketball

How the team can win the Big Ten Tournament and make a NCAA Tournament run

During their conversation, Trayce Jackson-Davis was tabbed as the following:

Unanimous All-Conference First Team (media and coaches)

Big Ten All-Defensive Team

