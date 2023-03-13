Win Tickets To An Action Packed Night Of Amateur Golden Glove Boxing!

Register below to win 6 tickets so that you and some friends can attend an action packed night of Amateur Golden Glove Boxing at the Tyndall Armory in downtown Indianapolis!
Learn more about Golden Gloves Boxing HERE!
This ticket giveaway is sponsored by our local partners at Moon Drops Distillery in Fortville, IN!
Learn more about Moon Drops Distillery HERE!
Amateur Golden Golves Boxing Event Dates:
- Thursday, March 16th, 2023
- Thursday, March 23rd, 2023
- Thursday, March 30th, 2023
- Thursday, April 6th, 2023
- Thursday, April 13th, 2023
- Thursday, April 20th, 2023
About Golden Gloves Of America
Since the first Golden Gloves tournament in 1923, the Golden Gloves of America, Inc. and its member franchises have provided an opportunity and environment for young athletes to develop lifetime skills. Hundreds of dedicated administrators, coaches, trainers and counselors have unselfishly spent countless times and effort to assist young people in the development of personal character and athletic skills. The Golden Gloves program has led the way in promoting amateur boxing in the United States and has produced the majority of competitors for America’s boxing teams in the Pan-Am and Olympic Games.
Enter below to win tickets!
