Win Tickets To An Action Packed Night Of Amateur Golden Glove Boxing!

Learn more about Golden Gloves Boxing HERE!

This ticket giveaway is sponsored by our local partners at Moon Drops Distillery in Fortville, IN!

Learn more about Moon Drops Distillery HERE!

Amateur Golden Golves Boxing Event Dates:

Thursday, March 16th, 2023

Thursday, March 23rd, 2023

Thursday, March 30th, 2023

Thursday, April 6th, 2023

Thursday, April 13th, 2023

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

About Golden Gloves Of America

Since the first Golden Gloves tournament in 1923, the Golden Gloves of America, Inc. and its member franchises have provided an opportunity and environment for young athletes to develop lifetime skills. Hundreds of dedicated administrators, coaches, trainers and counselors have unselfishly spent countless times and effort to assist young people in the development of personal character and athletic skills. The Golden Gloves program has led the way in promoting amateur boxing in the United States and has produced the majority of competitors for America’s boxing teams in the Pan-Am and Olympic Games.

