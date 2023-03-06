Purdue and IU Await Big Ten Tournament Opponents

The Big Ten Tournament gets underway this week, with both the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers waiting to see who they will play. Purdue, ranked #1 in the Big Ten, will play the winner between #8 Michigan and #9 Rutgers, while #3 Indiana will take on either #6 Maryland, or the victor of Minnesota/Nebraska game. Indiana has had many notable struggles in the Big Ten Tournament; the Hoosiers have never won the event, and their record in the tournament is just 15-24. Purdue is expected to advance to the final and win, however, Indiana’s two upset wins over the Boilermakers should not be discounted. If there is any team that could shock Purdue, it would be the Hoosiers.

