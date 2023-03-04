MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–The #14 Ohio State Buckeyes erased a 24-point deficit to beat the #2 Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament Saturday afternoon 79-75.

IU went ahead 46-22 on a Sara Scalia three-point shot with 1:15 left in the second quarter, but Ohio State scored the last four points of the half to make it 46-26 at halftime.

Ohio State would outscore Indiana 27-17 in the third quarter and then 26-12 in the fourth quarter.

It is the largest comeback in the history of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Indiana was led in scoring by Grace Berger with 20 points in the loss.

The Hoosiers will wait to see where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is Monday March 13.

The post IU Women’s Basketball Team Falls to Ohio State in Big Ten Semis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

IU Women’s Basketball Team Falls to Ohio State in Big Ten Semis was originally published on wibc.com