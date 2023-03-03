Purdue Looks To Wrap Up Regular Season With A Win

This Sunday, the Purdue Boilermakers will close out their regular season with a game against Illinois.

Purdue will enter their final game with a record of 25-5, good enough to be ranked #5 overall in the AP poll, while Illinois will try to improve on their record of 20-10. Purdue has dropped 3 out of their last 5 matchups, getting wins over Ohio State and most recently, last night against Wisconsin. The Big Ten Tournament begins next Wednesday, March 8th.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Rapheal Davis of the Big Ten Network, and more, below!