Ryan Grigson Joined Kevin & Query At The NFL Combine!

Former Colts GM and current Vikings Senior VP of Player Personnel Ryan Grigson joined Kevin & Query live at the Combine today to discuss:
- His NFL Combine experience as a player
- How to evaluate players at the combine
- How concerning is Bryce Young’s height/weight
- His Indiana roots
- Biggest accomplishment and regret in Indy
- The three most important traits of a QB
- On if he rather have an elite RB or TE these days
