Listen Live
HomeKevin & Query

Ryan Grigson Joined Kevin & Query At The NFL Combine!

Former Colts GM and current Vikings Senior VP of Player Personnel Ryan Grigson joined Kevin & Query live at the Combine today to discuss:

  • His NFL Combine experience as a player
  • How to evaluate players at the combine
  • How concerning is Bryce Young’s height/weight
  • His Indiana roots
  • Biggest accomplishment and regret in Indy
  • The three most important traits of a QB
  • On if he rather have an elite RB or TE these days

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Close