Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #15 Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team is getting ready for its final game of the regular season Sunday against Michigan.

That night will also be Senior Night where all of the seniors on the team will be honored for all of their contributions to the program.

“Well, it’s meant a lot. I mean, when you look at X (Xavier Johnson), you look at Race (Thompson) and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) and Miller (Kopp), you know, they have all made big contributions to our ballclub. You know, I mean, it’s a lot of games they played over their four years of college a lot of studying off the floor. It’s a lot that’s entailed, and when you go to school and play sports, man, they put in a lot of work. So I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. They are going to be well-missed when they leave here,” said Indiana Hoosier Head Coach Mike Woodson on Friday.

Indiana will also be trying to bounce back from a 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night.

“It was just — it was probably the worst display of basketball since I’ve been here as a coach. It was awful. We didn’t do anything that we set out to do going into that ballgame,” said Woodson.

The Hoosiers still have a chance at getting a double bye for the Big Ten tournament which begins next week. The Hoosiers are one of six teams with an 11-8 Big Ten record. They are 4th in the standings behind Maryland, Iowa, and Purdue. Purdue already locked up the #1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

“The Big Ten Tournament is grueling, you know what I mean. Especially I think back to last year when you play Thursday, Friday, Saturday, that’s tough, man. You’re a shot away from playing Sunday. My thing is only the strong survive, man. The tournament is what it is, and it’s hard to balance because again, you know, we need the practice based on how we played the other day,” said Woodson.

If Iowa, Maryland, and Northwestern all lose Sunday, then Indiana would get the #2 seed.

Indiana beat Michigan earlier in the year at Michigan 62-61.

Tipoff Sunday is at 4:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

