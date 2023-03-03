Colts HC Shane Steichen Talks Draft Prospects, Combine Goals & Coaching Staff

It’s a busy time at the NFL Combine and one of the busier men in the building is Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Being one of the last coaches hired in the hiring cycle means he’s playing catch up in regard to filling out his coaching staff as well as evaluating prospects during the Combine to see which will best fit his roster in 2023 and beyond.

On Friday’s Kevin & Query, Steichen joined the show to give the lay of the land as he sees it, why he’s called the process of hiring coaching staff “grueling” and that he is without question “all football, all the time”.

You have to be very detailed with everything you do in this profession. You want to hire the right people. Put them through a full process on a whiteboard, through film study. Turn over every rock to make sure you get it right. – Colts head coach Shane Steichen on calling the coaching staff hiring process “grueling”

Other topics with Shane Steichen was how he plans to balance play-calling duties on top of being the head coach, the loss of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and the coach that had the biggest impact on him.

It’s Norv Turner. He gave me my first opportunity. The way he ran it, ran staff meetings, his offensive philosophy. He did a tremendous job and I have a ton of respect for him. – Shane Steichen on his biggest impact at coaching

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!