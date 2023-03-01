Longtime Indiana Pacers Media Relations Director David Benner Dies

INDIANAPOLIS–Longtime Media Relations Director for the Indiana Pacers David Benner died Wednesday.

Benner was 67 years old and had been battling an illness. The Pacers announced that Benner had died and they learned about his passing from his family.

“David embodied the very best of our organization. He was immensely talented, experienced, and humble, and his passion for our players and the Pacers organization are what made him beloved by the coaches and athletes with whom he worked. David meaningfully impacted countless people here and around the League, and he will be missed. We will continue to keep him and his family in our prayers,” said Pacers owner Herb Simon.

Benner joined the Pacers in the 1994-95 season as the Media Relations Director and held that position until he retired in April 2022.

Before joining the Pacers, Benner was a sports reporter for the Indianapolis Star newspaper as the Pacers beat writer. Benner also covered Indiana University basketball and Notre Dame football.

Under Benner’s leadership, the Pacers were a two-time winner of the Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award — presented annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association to the NBA media relations staff in recognition of professionalism and excellence.

“Everyone in the Colts organization is so sorry to learn of the passing of longtime Indiana Pacers executive David Benner. David was known and loved by basketball fans across our state so much that he became almost as recognizable as anyone ever associated with the team. Although we worked in different sports, we shared a great love of Indiana sports, and beyond that, all things Indiana. Our thoughts are with David’s loved ones and the entire Pacers family,” said Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay.

