Bear HC Matt Eberflus Joined The Fan Midday Show At The NFL Combine!

Former defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts and current Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus, joined The Fan Midday Show to share what his favorite music is and how he feels about getting constantly asked what the Bears will do with the top pick in the NFL Draft.
Coach Eberflus also brought up to us the questions he wants to be asked about on his club that he hasn’t been asked it.
Lastly, Coach talks on what he’s most excited about with the Bears heading into the 2023 offseason.
