Kevin and Curt Preview This Weekend’s Race in St. Pete

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they open the show by ranking some of the offseason moves with the season starting this weekend in St. Petersburgh, the history of Team Penske dominating St. Pete since being added to the series, highlight some of the rookies that are making their first appearances in the series, and what they expect for the overall teams.

Later, Curt and Kevin give a happy birthday shoutout to Mario Andretti, go over some of the new rule changes when it comes to practice times and tires, and Kevin shares a story as to how Jackson Lee was hit by a maintenance truck.