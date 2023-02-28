IU Looks to Close Out Season On Hot Streak

Coming off of their 2nd upset of Purdue in the month of February, the Indiana Hoosiers will look to close out their season in strong fashion.
First up, a rematch against the Iowa Hawkeyes, set for 7:00pm tonight. Indiana found itself on the wrong side of the scoreboard in their first matchup back in January, loosing to Iowa 91-89. Iowa sits at 18-11, good for 6th place in the Big Ten rankings. Following tonight’s game, IU will finish up their season by facing another Big Ten opponent, the Michigan Wolverines. Both of those games will take place in the friendly confines of Assembly Hall; the Hoosiers hope they can use those two games to generate positive momentum as we get into March.
Listen to JMV’s conversation with Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com, and more, below!
