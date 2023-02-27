Should Trading Up With The Bears Be Colts’ Top Priority?

It has been a frustrating last couple of years for the Indianapolis Colts. Season after season, it’s been retread quarterback after retread quarterback for a team that felt like they could be contenders again if they only find the right band-aid. Rivers, Wentz, Ryan. You know the list. Empty promises about still being contenders that ended with first round bow outs or no playoffs at all.

Enter the 2023 NFL Draft. A golden opportunity for the Colts to finally obtain the quarterback of the future. The next face of the franchise that will put the Colts back on the path to returning to championship contender status.

All you have to do is wait until the fourth pick is on the clock and make your selection…right?

But what if another team trades up? It seems like the Texans might go QB, so that’s (likely) one of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young off the board. Now another team has jumped ahead to snatch up the other? Uh oh.

Now it’s panic time in the Colts’ War Room. Do they still take a QB? Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are still there I suppose. Plus, the Colts will tell us something along the lines of, “the board fell exactly how we hoped it would” or “this was our guy all along, we’re so thrilled that he fell to us”.

Maybe they bring out a Chris Ballard staple and trade back because their guy is gone. Or perhaps there is a generational talent at another position that they wouldn’t have taken over Stroud or Young, but they will now since those guys are gone

Check out what the experts are saying. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 27, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is potentially a nightmare scenario for the Colts.

A solution to the problem? Trade up.

IS THAT THE CHICAGO BEARS’ MUSIC?!?

The Bears are the proud owners of the top pick in the NFL Draft and have made it clear they are open to shopping the pick.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Plus, Colts owner Jim Irsay has reminded us of his special connection with the Bears.

My relationship with the Chicago bears goes back more than 60 years… pic.twitter.com/6yZ7vB3DFs — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 15, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All jokes aside, can the Colts really afford to not trade up with Chicago? Especially if their top prospect might not be there if they stand pat at four?

I’ll put the GM hat on for a second. Let’s say I truly believe one of Stroud or Young is the next face of the franchise. I’m not putting where he gets drafted to chance. I’m doing everything in my power to try and make a deal happen with the Bears.

If you believe the next great QB is in this draft, it would be egregious to not ensure he’s coming to Indy. Chris Ballard has 59 days and counting to decide. The fate of his job and the future trajectory of the franchise depends on it.

Monday on The Fan Midday Show the talented JJ Stankevitz, Senior Writer for Colts.com and PA Announcer for the Indianapolis Colts, stopped by to give us his thoughts on what the Colts should do in April’s NFL Draft.

JJ also talked with us about:

what he’s learned while making his Mock Draft Monday series

where he leans with what the Colts might do in the Draft

which under the radar prospect intrigues him the most

if trading back it out of the question

if the Colts will bring in a veteran QB regardless of if they draft a quarterback

Get the full conversation with JJ Stankevitz below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.