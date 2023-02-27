IU Sweeps Purdue, Miller Kopp Joins To Discuss His Motivation As Tournament Approaches

The Indiana Hoosiers got their first regular season sweep over the Purdue Boilermakers in over a decade. It was a star-making performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had a game and career-high 35 points, Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway each had 13 and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists as IU earned the 79-71 victory in Mackey Arena Saturday night.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, Kopp joined the show to discuss the Hoosiers’ mentality after the season sweep, whether they’re hitting their stride at the right time and Hood-Schifino’s outstanding performance.

You kind of just saw it to start the game that he was locked in. They played lock down coverage and he feels really comfortable in that. – Miller Kopp on Jalen Hood-Schifino’s 35-point effort in the Hoosiers win over Purdue

Kopp also talked about Trayce Jackson-Davis still being a leader even when he didn’t have the shots falling like he usually does and how he handled the animosity he faced when the Hoosiers played against his former school, Northwestern, a couple weeks earlier.

