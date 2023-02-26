Indiana Beats Purdue at Purdue For First Time Since 2013

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–For the first time since 2013, the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball program got a win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Purdue Saturday night 79-71.

#17 Indiana completes the season sweep over #5 Purdue. Before they beat Purdue Saturday, they also knocked off the Boilermakers February 4 79-74.

With the win, the Hoosiers improve to 20-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. They are in 3rd place in the Big Ten standings. Purdue is still the top team in the Big Ten with a record of 24-5 and 13-5 in Big Ten play.

Purdue led by as many as seven points in the first half, but Hoosier freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 23 of his career-high 35 points in the first half to keep the Hoosiers in the game. Purdue’s lead was 38-34 at the half.

Indiana took its first lead of the game with 17:17 left in the second half on a layup from Trey Galloway. That was part of a 17-2 run over a period that lasted more than five minutes. They led by as many as 13 in the second half.

Purdue was led in scoring by Zach Edey who had 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Next up, the Hoosiers face Iowa Tuesday at 7 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 6 pm on 93.1 WIBC. Purdue’s next game is at Wisconsin Thursday night at 9 pm.

