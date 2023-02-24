Can IU Beat Purdue Again?

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers shocked the then #1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers by upsetting them, 79-74, in Assembly Hall.

Tomorrow, the Hoosiers will face Purdue again, this time, from the unfriendly confines of Mackey Arena. While Purdue no longer sits on top of the national polls, they are still formidable, being ranked in the AP poll at #5. Indiana, meanwhile, is ranked at number 17. Tip off from Mackey Arena is set for 7:30pm.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans, and more, below!