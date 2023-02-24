Can Antoine Davis Make History?

There are certain records throughout the history of sport that are thought to be untouchable. This year, we’ve already seen one of those fall when LeBron James became the new All-Time Leading Scorer in NBA History by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Now, another unthinkable record might be broken. For more than 50 years, Pete Maravich has held the NCAA’s All-Time Leading Scorer Record since the conclusion of the 1969-1970 season when he registered 3,667 points over three season at LSU.

Enter Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. It’s a race to the finish line but Davis is where few have ever been. He is 97 points away from tying Pistol Pete and 98 points away from standing alone at the top of Division I Basketball’s highest summit.

Antoine Davis scored 27 points last night, now within 97 of Pete Maravich’s career scoring record. Detroit will need to win at least one Horizon League tournament game for him to have a chance at it. Some Forde Minutes info on it: https://t.co/lWJNNhmrXw — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 24, 2023

The Titans are guaranteed only two games left before their season could end. Tomorrow’s regular season finale and an opening round game of the Horizon League tournament. They would almost certainly need at least one more tournament game for Antoine to eclipse Maravich.

That’s the beauty of a chase though…the thrill of reaching the finish line versus the anguish of coming up just short. Regardless of which way it goes for Antoine Davis, one thing is for certain; this has been on crazy exciting ride.

Friday on The Fan Midday Show Antoine Davis was kind enough to stop by and chat with The Fan’s own Greg Rakestraw about what this chase has been like.

Antoine also spoke about:

getting to play for his Dad, the great Mike Davis, during his college career

how he’s stayed focus throughout this chase

when he became aware that the record was attainable

if chasing the record has changed his game at all

why you can’t compare eras and how much he admires what Pete Maravich did

what it will be like to have his jersey retired tomorrow on Senior Day

Don't miss our full conversation with Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis below